Missing Emu Reunited with Owner in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The owner of an emu that went missing last week has informed police that the emu has returned home, after several sightings of unusually large bird roaming in Fukuoka's Aburayama.

A witness reported, "I saw an animal that looks like an ostrich. It's about 160 cm tall."

According to the police, around noon February 17th, the emu's owner, a man, contacted them to report that the emu had been found safely.

The owner, who lives in the Aburayama area, had been raising four emus, and one of them had gone missing, prompting him to file a "lost property report" with the police.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, and the emu is also uninjured.

Source: ANN