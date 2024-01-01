Elderly Couple's Car Plunges Into Nagoya Bay, Killing Both

NAGOYA, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - Rescuers were unable to save an elderly couple after a local fisherman reported seeing a car plunge into the sea off Nagoya's Minato-ku on Sunday.

Firefighters conducted a search in the water and discovered the vehicle. The couple's bodies were recovered and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It is believed that the car fell into the sea from the quay under Kinjo Bridge. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in detail.

Source: ANN