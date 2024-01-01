"Daiso" Founder Hiroo Yano Passes Away

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Hiroo Yano, the founder of the 100-yen shop chain Daiso, operated by Daisho Industries, has passed away. He was 80 years old. Born in Beijing, China, in 1943, Yano founded the predecessor to Daiso, "Yano Store," in 1972.

Yano, the founder of Daisho Industries, died of heart failure in Higashihiroshima City on February 12th.

In 1991, he opened the first directly managed Daiso store in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, and began full-scale chain expansion.

Daisho Industries commented, "We will continue to grow with strong unity, inheriting the spirit of Hiroo Yano, who always had a grateful heart and continued to innovate."