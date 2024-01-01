News On Japan
Rice Trade Prices Reach Record High for Second Consecutive Month

TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - The average transaction price of newly harvested rice between agricultural cooperatives and wholesalers reached a record high for the second consecutive month in October. The price of unpolished rice was 23,820 yen per 60 kilograms.

This marks a 57% increase compared to rice from the previous year's harvest and is the highest figure since comparable data became available in 2006. Additionally, the October price represents an increase of over 1,000 yen from the record set in September.

Source: ANN

