Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

This initiative is part of the company's efforts towards decarbonization, and they are considering expanding this to all stores nationwide.

Additionally, 23 stores in Saitama Prefecture will switch from plastic to paper containers for their dessert product, the McFlurry.

McDonald's Japan has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its stores by about half by 2030 (compared to 2018) and aims to accelerate its efforts with these new initiatives.

