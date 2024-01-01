Society | Feb 20

Celebrating the 150th "Miyako Odori" in Kyoto's Gion

KYOTO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - For the 150th "Miyako Odori," a spring tradition in Kyoto's Gion district, geisha and maiko have been fitting their costumes.

The "Miyako Odori," held every spring by Gion Kobu, one of Kyoto's five hanamachi (geisha districts), showcased the costumes to the press on Monday morning. This year's theme is "The Tale of Genji," and the elegant costumes feature patterns of carriages used in imperial ceremonies by nobles.

Maiko Asako: "It's the 150th anniversary, so I will put even more effort into making sure that many people enjoy it."

The "Miyako Odori" started in 1872, and this year's 150th performance will be held from April 1st to 30th.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

Japan McDonald's to Start Charging for Bags

Starting April, some major fast-food chains, including McDonald's Japan, will begin charging for bags at select locations. McDonald's Japan has announced that starting April, 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture will introduce a fee of 5 yen per bag for customers who use shopping bags.

Japan Establishes Drinking Guidelines

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has created the first "Drinking Guidelines" indicating the amount of alcohol in drinks that can increase health risks.

Public Support for Political Parties Hits 11-Year Low

In a public opinion poll conducted by NNN and Yomiuri Shimbun from February 16 to 18, 52 percent of respondents said they did not support any political party, a 4-point increase from the previous January survey.

FOLLOW US
         