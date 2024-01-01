KYOTO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - For the 150th "Miyako Odori," a spring tradition in Kyoto's Gion district, geisha and maiko have been fitting their costumes.

The "Miyako Odori," held every spring by Gion Kobu, one of Kyoto's five hanamachi (geisha districts), showcased the costumes to the press on Monday morning. This year's theme is "The Tale of Genji," and the elegant costumes feature patterns of carriages used in imperial ceremonies by nobles.

Maiko Asako: "It's the 150th anniversary, so I will put even more effort into making sure that many people enjoy it."

The "Miyako Odori" started in 1872, and this year's 150th performance will be held from April 1st to 30th.

Source: YOMIURI