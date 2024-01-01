Temperatures Plummet in Tokyo, Midwinter Cold Returns

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's Kanto region is experiencing a sudden drop in temperature since yesterday's highs, with caution being advised for heavy rain in Western Japan and Ishikawa Prefecture.

As of 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 21, the temperature in Tokyo was 7.8°C, while in Isesaki, Gunma, which experienced summery conditions on Tuesday, it was 8.3°C, more than 10°C lower than at the same time on Monday.

The severe cold is expected to continue throughout Wednesday afternoon.

In Kyushu, where a stationary front lingers, there have been thunderstorms since the early hours, and for the first time this year, extremely heavy rain exceeding 50 mm per hour has been observed nationwide.

Western Japan is expected to receive more than 100 mm of heavy rain through the morning of the 22nd.

In the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, there is a risk of warning-level heavy rain, necessitating caution for landslides, rising river levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Source: ANN