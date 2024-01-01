Travel | Feb 22

Platform Doors Fully Installed at All Toei Subway Stations

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - The operation of platform doors has begun at Oshiage Station on the Toei Asakusa Line, marking the completion of platform door installations at all Toei Subway stations.

At Oshiage Station in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, the platform doors started operating from the first train on the 20th.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has been advancing the installation of platform doors since 2000 to prevent accidents such as passengers falling onto the tracks or coming into contact with trains. With the start of operations at Oshiage Station, all 106 stations on the Toei Subway have now been equipped with platform doors.

There have been no incidents of passengers falling onto the tracks at stations where platform doors have been installed.

On the Asakusa Line, except for Oshiage Station, all stations have adopted a system that uses QR codes to open and close platform doors, significantly reducing the cost of vehicle modifications from 2 billion yen to 2.7 million yen.

Source: ANN

