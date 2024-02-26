Kyoto's Mimurotoji Temple's 250 Weeping Plum Trees Reach Zenith

KYOTO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Mimurotoji Temple in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, known for its beautiful flowers, is currently celebrating the peak bloom of approximately 250 weeping plum trees, delighting visitors with the arrival of spring.

While the temple is famed for its hydrangeas and azaleas, this season is highlighted by the weeping plums. The plum grove, created on a mountainside, spans roughly 8,000 square meters and is planted with about 250 weeping plum trees. Visitors enjoyed the subtle fragrance of the plum blossoms and admired the white and pink flowers, capturing the beauty with their cameras. According to the temple, this year's bloom arrived 10 days to two weeks earlier than usual due to the mild winter.

A woman in her 70s, who visited with her husband from Hiroshima Prefecture, commented, "The weeping plums are as magnificent and beautiful as cherry blossoms." A woman in her 60s from Nagoya City said, "Not only are the plum blossoms beautiful, but the view is also wonderful." The weeping plum blossoms at Mimurotoji Temple are expected to be enjoyed until early March.

Source: NHK