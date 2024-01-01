Inflation Eases as Japan's Consumer Price Index Grows 2.0% in January

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced that the national consumer price index for January, excluding the volatile prices of fresh food, rose 2.0% compared to January of last year.

However, the growth rate has been shrinking for three consecutive months.

The item with the largest increase was accommodation charges, which rose by 26.9% due to a surge in demand from an increase in foreign visitors.

Food prices saw a 6.6% increase in prepared foods such as curry and a 9.6% rise in sweets like ice cream.

On the other hand, electricity charges decreased by 21.0%.

Source: ANN