Zuckerberg meets PM Kishida

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, held a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, describing the encounter as having a "fruitful conversation."

Zuckerberg visited the Prime Minister's Official Residence and met with Prime Minister Kishida for about 30 minutes.

According to government officials, the meeting with Zuckerberg was arranged not in Kishida's capacity as the government's representative but as an individual member of parliament.

Zuckerberg said, "We had a fruitful conversation about the future of AI and technology. I am very excited about the initiatives happening here in Japan. Thank you."

Meta, focusing on the virtual space "Metaverse" business and investments in the AI sector, appears to have exchanged views on these topics with Kishida.

The discussion also touched on measures against misinformation on social media platforms, as reported by ANN.

Source: TBS