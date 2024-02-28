Travel | Feb 28

Swans' "Northern Migration" Begins Three Weeks Early

Yamagata, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - The Shonai region of Yamagata Prefecture, known as a wintering spot for swans, has witnessed the start of the swans' "northward migration" about three weeks earlier than usual. The birds are leaving for their breeding grounds in Russia and other locations.

Experts suggest that the early migration is due to this winter's light snowfall, which made it easier for the swans to find food and feed sufficiently.

During this winter, the Oyama Upper Pond and Lower Pond in Tsuruoka City saw over 5,000 swans at peak times. As the period for the "northward migration" back to breeding areas such as the Russian Far East approached, on the morning of the 27th, amidst snowy winds, the swans huddled together and spread their wings in preparation for departure. Starting around 7 a.m., they began to take off in flocks.

According to Mr. Bundo Tsunoda, a former director of the "Japan Swan Association," the "northward migration" this year started around February 10th, which is about three weeks earlier than in typical years. Mr. Tsunoda points out that the reasons for the early migration include the scarcity of snow this winter, which made it easier to find and eat food, and that since February, the paddy fields have dried and hardened, making it difficult for the swans to feed on the food in the soil. The "northward migration" of the swans in the Shonai region is expected to continue until early March.

Source: NHK

