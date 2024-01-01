Ridesharing to Operate 24/7 Across Osaka During Expo Period

OSAKA, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - General drivers will be allowed to operate paid rides, commonly referred to as "ridesharing," throughout Osaka Prefecture on a 24/7 basis during the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Currently, ridesharing services in Osaka are limited to specific areas, such as Osaka City and its surroundings, and can only operate during designated times, such as Friday and Saturday evenings.

Osaka Prefecture had previously petitioned the national government to relax these regulations, citing an expected shortage of taxis during the Expo period. At a meeting held on December 19th, it was decided that from April to October next year, including the Expo period, ridesharing will be permitted across all areas of Osaka Prefecture, operating daily and around the clock.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura stated, "Among the ridesharing services available nationwide, I believe this is a significant step forward."

Trial operations will begin gradually starting December 20th.

Source: YOMIURI