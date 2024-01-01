Toyota's Domestic Sales Decline for First Time in 13 Months

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation's domestic sales in January decreased by 13.7% compared to the previous year, totaling 112,425 units, marking the first year-on-year decline in 13 months.

The drop was influenced by the complete halt in production of Toyota-branded vehicles handled by its subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor Co., which resulted in zero production units in January. Amid these circumstances, Daihatsu announced the resumption of production for certain models, including those for Toyota, at its Shiga plant, which had been halted, starting from March 18. Additionally, Toyota announced the resumption of operations for two lines at two plants that had been stopped due to the misconduct issue at Toyota Industries Corporation, starting from March 4.

Source: テレ東BIZ