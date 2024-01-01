Business | Feb 29

Toyota's Domestic Sales Decline for First Time in 13 Months

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation's domestic sales in January decreased by 13.7% compared to the previous year, totaling 112,425 units, marking the first year-on-year decline in 13 months.

The drop was influenced by the complete halt in production of Toyota-branded vehicles handled by its subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor Co., which resulted in zero production units in January. Amid these circumstances, Daihatsu announced the resumption of production for certain models, including those for Toyota, at its Shiga plant, which had been halted, starting from March 18. Additionally, Toyota announced the resumption of operations for two lines at two plants that had been stopped due to the misconduct issue at Toyota Industries Corporation, starting from March 4.

Source: テレ東BIZ

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

South Korea Pavilion at Osaka Expo Breaks Ground

The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo was held on Wednesday, showcasing a floor area of about 3,500 square meters, and a giant LED screen on the front of the building to display Korean videos.

Kita-Senju Shines in "Desirable Cities Ranking"

The "Desirable Cities Ranking" announced on the 28th highlights cities with the best cost-performance, with Kita-Senju standing out.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Eco Car

Honda has unveiled a next-generation eco car that uses hydrogen as fuel and can also be charged from a household outlet.

World's Largest Gold Nugget Now Worth Billions

The world's largest gold nugget, certified by Guinness World Records, is currently on display in Izu, weighing in at 250 kilograms.

FOLLOW US
         