Business | Feb 29

Kao and Earth Develop Killer Mosquito Spray

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Kao and Earth Corporation have announced the overseas release of a new insecticide that wets the surface of mosquitoes' wings and drops them instantly.

The companies have jointly developed this insecticide to tackle the issue of mosquito-borne diseases. The product utilizes surfactant technology from Kao's kitchen detergents and leverages Earth Corporation's distribution network.

The insecticide will be available in Thailand starting July, where dengue fever is a serious concern.

Plans to sell the product in Japan are also under consideration.

The insecticidal component is derived from natural sources, ensuring it is safe for use in areas where people are present.

Source: ANN

