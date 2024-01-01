Travel | Mar 04

Sparks Fly at Nara's "Omizutori" Festival

NARA, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The sacred water-drawing "Omizutori" festival has begun at Nara's Todaiji Temple as part of the two-week-long Shuni-e ceremony.

The "Omizutori" at Todaiji's Nigatsu-do Hall is a tradition dating back to the Nara period, held to pray for peace and happiness. During the "Otaimatsu", monks run through the hall carrying blazing torches that are about 6 meters long and weigh around 40 kilograms.

This year marks the first time in four years that the ceremony will be fully open to the public on all days.

The "Otaimatsu" will continue every night until March 14.

Source: MBS NEWS

