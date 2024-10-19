Kamakura’s Beloved Cafe Faces Closure Over Seismic Standards Dispute

KAMAKURA, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - A beloved café in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, is at risk of closure after the city ordered it to vacate its location. Calls for its preservation have intensified as the court battle begins.

Since opening in 1955, the "Venus Café" has been a fixture along Kamakura's coastline, offering views of the sea alongside burgers and Mexican cuisine. Over the decades, it has also served as a filming location for many television dramas and the film Inamura Jane, directed by Southern All Stars' Keisuke Kuwata. Now, this popular café faces an uncertain future.

Mayor Takashi Matsuo commented in May: "We must reevaluate the preferential arrangement that allows certain businesses to continually rent public space. Permitting one company to monopolize its use lacks fairness."

The café operates within Kamakura Beach Park, paying approximately 2.3 million yen annually for the city-owned land, which also houses other facilities, including a hotel and a pool. However, Kamakura City has informed Venus Café that it intends to terminate the contract, ending the café's operating rights.

Jiro Yoshizawa, the café's owner, responded: "We were suddenly told to vacate due to non-compliance with seismic standards."

City officials argue that in a major earthquake, the building could collapse, endangering lives. Disagreeing, Yoshizawa commissioned his own seismic assessment, which found no structural issues, and he remains determined to fight for the café's survival.

A 20-something patron expressed dismay: "The atmosphere here is wonderful. It would be really sad if it disappeared."

Last month, the case escalated further.

The Kamakura City Council’s Construction Standing Committee reported on September 13: "We are informing you that a lawsuit has been filed with the Yokohama District Court, seeking damages and an order for Venus Café to vacate the premises."

The city is requesting the return of the premises and about 7 million yen in damages, with an additional daily fee of around 20,000 yen for park use until eviction is completed.

At the first hearing held on October 25th at the Yokohama District Court, Yoshizawa maintained his stance: "Why are we the only ones being forced to leave? I just want fairness. I also believe in preserving the cultural essence of Shonan. I want to protect it."

Source: ANN