Shibuya's Hachiko 'Taking a Break' over Halloween

TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - To prevent large gatherings, Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has cordoned off the area around the Hachiko statue from early October 30th, as Halloween approaches.

According to officials from Shibuya Ward, the area surrounding Hachiko will remain closed until early morning on November 1st to discourage crowds during the Halloween period.

Additionally, security guards will be stationed around Shibuya Station on the nights of October 30th and 31st.

Since earlier this month, amendments to local ordinances have imposed a year-round ban on outdoor drinking at night in the vicinity of Shibuya Station.

Ward officials are urging people not to come to Shibuya for Halloween-related activities.

