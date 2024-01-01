Business | Mar 04

Nikkei Surpasses 40,000 for First Time

TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Nikkei surged past 40,000 for the first time in history during trading Monday morning, buoyed by the rise in U.S. stocks at the end of last week.

The Nikkei Stock Average opened trading on the 4th with a gain of more than 200 yen from the previous week's closing price, reaching the 40,000 level for the first time.

On February 22nd, the market reached its highest level during trading hours for the first time in about 34 years, driven by the rise in the U.S. market and strong corporate earnings in Japan. However, it has since risen by about 1,000 yen in just six trading days.

There is a strong sense of caution against the rapid rise, with the possibility of profit-taking in the coming sessions.

