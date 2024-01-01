New Climbing Toll for Mt. Fuji

YAMANASHI, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Starting this summer, a 2,000 yen toll will be required for climbing Mount Fuji.

An ordinance mandating a 2,000 yen toll for using the Yoshida Route on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of Mount Fuji was unanimously passed and enacted today in the Yamanashi Prefectural Assembly.

There has been a growing concern over the increase in accidents caused by climbers attempting "bullet climbing," where they aim for the summit overnight without reserving a mountain hut.

The ordinance is scheduled to be enforced from July, and from July 1st, a gate set up at the fifth station will be closed to passage from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. the following morning, requiring a payment of 2,000 yen at the gate.

This aims to prevent "bullet climbing," where climbers ascend overnight without reserving a mountain hut, aiming for the sunrise at the summit. Additionally, by limiting the number of climbers to a maximum of 4,000 per day, the ordinance seeks to alleviate congestion.

The cost per person, combined with the optional 1,000 yen entry fee, will be up to 3,000 yen, which will be used for congestion relief and safety measures.

