TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - In Dengeki's feature "Difficult-to-Read Kanji," today's challenge is "和煦." This character is used to describe the warmth of a person's heart.

The hint is "○○," which seems to be related to "warmth."

What kind of image comes to mind? The answer is "waku"! 和煦 means a warm and gentle state. For example, it can be used in a sentence like, "I dozed off in the classroom where the warm sunshine poured in." However, it seems unlikely to come up in everyday conversation. This word appears in Natsume Soseki's "Nowaki" and Mori Ogai's "Izawa Ranken."

Dengeki Online's serialized feature "Difficult-to-Read Kanji" is a corner where a wide range of challenging kanji are posed, from those so complex that their readings are unimaginable to seemingly simple ones that are actually difficult to read. This project is headed by "Keiji Koyoha," a humble calligrapher who lives with a cat.

Source: Dengeki