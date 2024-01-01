Toyosu's Latest Attraction Offers Cheap Food, Free Onsen

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Grilled tuna skewers for 300 yen. Freshly made egg rolls for 300 yen. A cracker topped with salmon and scallop marinated in koji for just 100 yen. Plus, a hot spring to enjoy for free!

The newly opened "Senkyakubanrai" next to the Toyosu Market, which debuted on March 1st, is attracting big crowds with its recreation of Edo-style streets. It hosts around 70 eateries from across the nation, offering a wide range of culinary delights. If you choose wisely, you can savor various delicacies without breaking the bank.

Source: FNN