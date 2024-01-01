Ski Resorts Reopen Amid Cold Snap

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - As the Kanto region returns to winter-like conditions, ski resorts that had been closed due to a lack of snow have reopened.

In Horokanai, Hokkaido, the snow is piling up, with temperatures plunging to minus 27.2°C, the coldest in the nation. A representative from the local tourism office remarked, "Minus 27°C is extraordinary. Even for Hokkaido residents, anything below minus 15°C causes headaches."

The ski industry is struggling with the unpredictable weather. Saijo Isao, the president of a ski resort, commented on the challenges of making decisions in these conditions.

With the onset of spring still some time away, visitors from Aomori and Kumamoto are feeling the chill, bundling up in multiple layers to stay warm.

In Tokyo's Harajuku, piping hot takoyaki is in high demand as people seek warmth. Kenichi Tenma, the manager of a takoyaki store, noted that sales increase when temperatures drop below 10°C.

In Nasu Animal Kingdom, Tochigi, the sudden snowfall has provided a winter playground for the tigers, who thrive in the cold.

In Miyagi Prefecture, a ski resort had to close a month earlier than planned due to a lack of snow. However, recent snowfall allowed for an unusual reopening on March 6.

In Ibaraki Flower Park, visitors are enjoying both the warmth of coffee and campfires, as well as the early blooming of Kawazu cherry blossoms, which have arrived a week sooner than usual.

In Hokkaido, tourists are seeking a different kind of warmth at hot spring resorts. Despite the receding signs of spring, locals are persevering with snow removal.

Sapporo is once again covered in snow, delighting children but leaving adults longing for an end to the cold. In Jozankei, a renowned hot spring area, foreign visitors are marveling at the snow and relishing the experience of snow-viewing baths.

