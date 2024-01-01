Business | Mar 09

Japan Near Bottom in "Glass Ceiling Index"

TOKYO, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - The British "Economist" magazine's "glass-ceiling index" was released on March 8th to mark International Women’s Day, ranking Japan 27th, third from the bottom, among OECD countries.

Japan improved its ranking by one position from the previous year but still came in 27th out of 29 countries.

The index combines data on higher education, labor-force participation, pay, child cares costs, maternity and paternity rights, business-school applications, and representation in senior jobs.

The Economist pointed out that only 15% of managerial positions in corporations are occupied by women, and the proportion of female parliamentarians is low. It analyzed that women in Japan "still face the biggest obstacles in the workplace."

Iceland topped the ranking, with Sweden in second place, and other Nordic countries also dominating the top spots.

