Tourists Flock to Osaka's Tallest Skycraper

OSAKA, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - Osaka's towering skyscraper Abeno Harukas celebrated its 10th anniversary this week, with the total number of visitors exceeding 370 million since its opening on March 7, 2014.

Harukas serves as the terminal building for the Kintetsu Osaka Abenobashi Station. Until the opening of the 330-meter Mori JP Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, last year, it reigned as the tallest building in Japan for about nine and a half years.

The 60-story building, with five basement levels, houses the Kintetsu Department Store's main branch, an observation deck, office spaces, the Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel, and an art museum.

Source: Kyodo