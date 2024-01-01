Society | Mar 09

Tourists Flock to Osaka's Tallest Skycraper

OSAKA, Mar 09 (News On Japan) - Osaka's towering skyscraper Abeno Harukas celebrated its 10th anniversary this week, with the total number of visitors exceeding 370 million since its opening on March 7, 2014.

Harukas serves as the terminal building for the Kintetsu Osaka Abenobashi Station. Until the opening of the 330-meter Mori JP Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, last year, it reigned as the tallest building in Japan for about nine and a half years.

The 60-story building, with five basement levels, houses the Kintetsu Department Store's main branch, an observation deck, office spaces, the Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel, and an art museum.

Source: Kyodo

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Creator of "Dragon Ball" Akira Toriyama Passes Away

Renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, known for iconic works such as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump," has passed away due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

Drone Footage Reveals Interior of Fukushima Daiichi Reactor

For the first time, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has captured footage inside the containment vessel of Reactor 1 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Japan Near Bottom in "Glass Ceiling Index"

The British "Economist" magazine's "glass-ceiling index" was released on March 8th to mark International Women’s Day, ranking Japan 27th, third from the bottom, among OECD countries.

Tokyo Sees March Snowfall for First Time in Four Years

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system off Japan's southern coast, snow began to fall in the Kanto region early Friday morning, leaving Tokyo blanketed in 1cm of snow.

Ski Resorts Reopen Amid Cold Snap

As the Kanto region returns to winter-like conditions, ski resorts that had been closed due to a lack of snow have reopened.

FOLLOW US
         