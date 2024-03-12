Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index Rises by 0.6% in February

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI), which indicates the prices of goods traded among companies, rose by 0.6% last month compared to the same month of the previous year.

Although the growth rate has expanded due to factors such as the full cycle of the government's measures to reduce electricity and gas charges, it has remained in the 0% range for four consecutive months.

This modest increase in the CGPI reflects the gradual change in the cost burden on businesses following the government's intervention in utility costs. The index, which serves as a barometer for wholesale prices, has been closely monitored as an indicator of inflationary pressures within the corporate sector. Despite the uptick, the persistent low growth suggests that inflationary pressures are not yet significantly impacting the prices at which businesses trade goods.

Economists are paying close attention to the trend of the CGPI as it could signal changes in the broader economic landscape. A sustained increase in the index could lead to higher costs for consumers, as businesses may pass on the increased costs of goods. On the other hand, if the index stabilizes or decreases, it may indicate that the market is absorbing the current cost pressures without passing them on to consumer prices.

The Japanese government's measures to alleviate utility costs have played a crucial role in controlling the CGPI. As these measures reach their full effect, the market is observing whether other factors, such as global commodity prices and currency exchange rates, will exert more influence on the index in the coming months.

Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index Chart

Source: NHK