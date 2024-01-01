Mercedes-Benz Japan Fined Record 1.2 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The Consumer Affairs Agency has ordered Mercedes-Benz Japan to pay a record fine of over 1.2 billion yen for violating the fair trade law.

The violation involved five products sold by Mercedes-Benz Japan, including the "GLB200d."

Cases were pointed out where features listed as "standard equipment" in catalogs and on the internet site actually required additional payments as part of optional features, or where the actual vehicle differed from its description.

The Consumer Affairs Agency had issued an order in 2021 for violation of the Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations, leading to Tuesday's record fine of 1,230,970,000 yen.

Mercedes-Benz Japan has commented that they will "work to prevent recurrence."

Source: ANN