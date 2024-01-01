Emperor and Empress Visit Ishikawa to Observe Earthquake Aftermath

Ishikawa, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress embarked on a visit to Ishikawa Prefecture, aiming to personally assess the devastation caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Departing from Haneda Airport via a special flight shortly before 10 AM on the 22nd, they arrived at Noto Airport in Wajima City. There, they were warmly received by Governor Hayashi and other officials, who briefed them on the extent of the earthquake's impact.

In the afternoon, the royal couple planned to use helicopters provided by the Self-Defense Forces to survey the affected areas. Their itinerary included visits to damaged sites in Wajima City and engagements at several evacuation centers, offering their sympathies to the evacuees and expressing gratitude to emergency response teams.

Following this, they were to proceed to Suzu City by helicopter, continuing their visits to affected locales and shelters, demonstrating their concern and support for the recovery efforts.

Source: ANN