Society | Mar 22

Emperor and Empress Visit Ishikawa to Observe Earthquake Aftermath

Ishikawa, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - The Emperor and Empress embarked on a visit to Ishikawa Prefecture, aiming to personally assess the devastation caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Departing from Haneda Airport via a special flight shortly before 10 AM on the 22nd, they arrived at Noto Airport in Wajima City. There, they were warmly received by Governor Hayashi and other officials, who briefed them on the extent of the earthquake's impact.

In the afternoon, the royal couple planned to use helicopters provided by the Self-Defense Forces to survey the affected areas. Their itinerary included visits to damaged sites in Wajima City and engagements at several evacuation centers, offering their sympathies to the evacuees and expressing gratitude to emergency response teams.

Following this, they were to proceed to Suzu City by helicopter, continuing their visits to affected locales and shelters, demonstrating their concern and support for the recovery efforts.

Source: ANN

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday.

