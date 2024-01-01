Food | Mar 22

Peak Harvest Season for Mie's Premium "Harupon" Mandarins

MIE, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - "Harupon," a type of Dekopon that is allowed to fully ripen while still on the tree, is at peak season in Kihoku Town, Mie Prefecture.

At Ishimoto Fruit Garden in Kihoku Town, the harvest began in early March, with farm workers carefully picking each fruit by hand.

By allowing the fruits to ripen on the tree rather than maturing them in storage, they achieve a sweeter and richer flavor. Thus, the spring-harvested Dekopon, marketed as "Harupon," is shipped out.

Thanks to the continuation of warm days, this year's mandarins are said to be even sweeter and more delicious than usual.

The shipping of these mandarins will continue until the end of March and they are sold through the internet among other channels.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

MORE Food NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Ishikawa to Observe Earthquake Aftermath

The Emperor and Empress embarked on a visit to Ishikawa Prefecture, aiming to personally assess the devastation caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

Hokusai's Masterpiece Series Fetches over $3.5 million

All 46 prints of Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" were auctioned off at Christie's on Tuesday, fetching over $3.5 million.

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday.

FOLLOW US
         