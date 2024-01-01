MIE, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - "Harupon," a type of Dekopon that is allowed to fully ripen while still on the tree, is at peak season in Kihoku Town, Mie Prefecture.

At Ishimoto Fruit Garden in Kihoku Town, the harvest began in early March, with farm workers carefully picking each fruit by hand.

By allowing the fruits to ripen on the tree rather than maturing them in storage, they achieve a sweeter and richer flavor. Thus, the spring-harvested Dekopon, marketed as "Harupon," is shipped out.

Thanks to the continuation of warm days, this year's mandarins are said to be even sweeter and more delicious than usual.

The shipping of these mandarins will continue until the end of March and they are sold through the internet among other channels.

