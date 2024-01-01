Travel | Mar 23

Kyoto to Launch Tourist Express Buses

KYOTO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - In response to the over-tourism challenge, Kyoto City is introducing a "Tourist Express Bus" service consisting of two routes: one connects Kyoto Station directly to Gojozaka near Kiyomizu Temple; while the other starts from Kyoto Station, stopping only at major tourist attractions such as Kiyomizu Temple and Ginkakuji Temple.

The "Tourist Express Bus" will operate on weekends and holidays, reducing travel time by about 20 minutes, with fares set at approximately double the regular city bus rates: 500 yen for adults and 250 yen for children.

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

Saigo Takamori's Lost Letter Solves Century-Old Mystery

A handwritten letter from Saigo Takamori to Okubo Toshimichi, missing for about 100 years, has been discovered in Shiga Prefecture.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

FOLLOW US
         