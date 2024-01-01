Kyoto to Launch Tourist Express Buses

KYOTO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - In response to the over-tourism challenge, Kyoto City is introducing a "Tourist Express Bus" service consisting of two routes: one connects Kyoto Station directly to Gojozaka near Kiyomizu Temple; while the other starts from Kyoto Station, stopping only at major tourist attractions such as Kiyomizu Temple and Ginkakuji Temple.

The "Tourist Express Bus" will operate on weekends and holidays, reducing travel time by about 20 minutes, with fares set at approximately double the regular city bus rates: 500 yen for adults and 250 yen for children.