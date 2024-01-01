Drone Show Creates Stunning Visuals

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - Five-hundred drones painted messages and images over Tokyo on Friday night, including a giant mushroom, aimed at promoting eye health care.

Just after 7 PM, above Toyosu, at an altitude of 60 meters, an eye over 100 meters wide appeared, along with messages related to eye care during the pollen season, such as "Protect your eyes even in pollen season."

The 500 drones danced through the sky, decorating the night over Toyosu for about 15 minutes.

This drone show was organized by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., with the theme of "promoting eye health." It was based on the idea that looking into the distance can help rest the eyes.

Source: 日テレNEWS