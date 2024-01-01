ANA to Drastically Cut Domestic Air Cargo Rates

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - ANA Holdings is set to significantly reduce its domestic air cargo rates to as much as one-tenth of the current prices starting next month.

Currently, ANA's cargo fares for routes connecting Haneda with Fukuoka and New Chitose are about 200,000 yen per container. However, from April, this will be reduced to 20,000 yen.

The goal is to align air freight costs with those of truck transportation, thereby expanding the use of air cargo services.

This move utilizes the space in the cargo holds of daytime regular passenger flights, which are currently only about 20% utilized.

From April, the "2024 problem" in logistics is expected to intensify, with a looming shortage of truck drivers and other personnel.

Source: ANN