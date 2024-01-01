Business | Mar 23

ANA to Drastically Cut Domestic Air Cargo Rates

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - ANA Holdings is set to significantly reduce its domestic air cargo rates to as much as one-tenth of the current prices starting next month.

Currently, ANA's cargo fares for routes connecting Haneda with Fukuoka and New Chitose are about 200,000 yen per container. However, from April, this will be reduced to 20,000 yen.

The goal is to align air freight costs with those of truck transportation, thereby expanding the use of air cargo services.

This move utilizes the space in the cargo holds of daytime regular passenger flights, which are currently only about 20% utilized.

From April, the "2024 problem" in logistics is expected to intensify, with a looming shortage of truck drivers and other personnel.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

Saigo Takamori's Lost Letter Solves Century-Old Mystery

A handwritten letter from Saigo Takamori to Okubo Toshimichi, missing for about 100 years, has been discovered in Shiga Prefecture.

Mammoth Tokyo Housing Complex Grapples with Aging Residents

Near JR Akabane Station in Tokyo's Kita Ward, the massive Kirigaoka Housing Complex stands as a dense collection of apartment buildings. The area around this huge complex is eerily quiet, with few people passing by.

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

FOLLOW US
         