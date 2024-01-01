Society | Mar 24

Aichi Prefecture Introduces "Familyship Oath System"

AICHI, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Starting in April, Aichi Prefecture will implement the "Familyship Oath System," recognizing couples in same-sex or de facto marriages, and their children, as families.

The Familyship Oath System, set to launch on April 1st in Aichi Prefecture, is designed to acknowledge couples for whom marriage is challenging, including sexual minorities, and their children, as families.

The system is open to all couples residing in the prefecture, regardless of gender, and allows them to apply for public housing and consent to surgeries at prefectural hospitals, among other rights, by taking the oath.

Governor Omura of Aichi Prefecture stated, "This marks a step towards building a society that respects human rights and recognizes diversity. We hope it will serve as a catalyst for change."

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

