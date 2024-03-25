End of an Era: Japanese Company Halts Production of Children's Diapers

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - Oji Holdings, a major paper manufacturer, has announced that it will discontinue its domestic business of children's disposable diapers, a subsidiary operation, due to declining demand as a result of a decreasing birthrate.

The company plans to focus on strengthening its domestic adult diaper business. According to the announcement, Oji Holdings will cease production and shipment of children's disposable diapers for the domestic market by September of this year, handled by its subsidiary Oji Nepia. The decision comes as demand has fallen due to the decreasing birthrate. The company reported that at its peak in 2001, it produced approximately 700 million diapers annually, but that number has since dropped to about 400 million. Looking ahead, the company plans to boost production of adult diapers, anticipating growth in domestic demand. Meanwhile, the company sees potential for growth in the children's diaper market overseas and will continue production at its factories in Indonesia and Malaysia, aiming to expand its business in those regions.

Source: NHK