Actor Travels to Hidden Village in Nara

NARA, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - Ryohei Suzuki, famous as a voice actor for playing Buzz Lightyear in the Japanese dubbed version, visited the historic Hasedera Temple in Nara, which dates back to 736, highlighting the temple's spiritual significance and artistic beauty.

Traversing the 399-step corridor, the actor was moved by the pure and flowing Shomyo chants as he quietly prayed, touching the feet of the over 10-meter tall statue of the Eleven-faced Kannon. Suzuki passionately shared his awe-inspiring visit to the enchanting Hasedera.

This visit was part of JR East's spring campaign, marking the fifth installment of their "To Nara" series with a new commercial titled "The Temples of Yamato." In this role as a "travel guide," Suzuki explored the precincts of Hasedera in Nara, with the commercial set to air starting April 1st.

In an interview conducted after the filming, Suzuki expressed his astonishment, "Hasedera is all art! I had heard from acquaintances that it was a beautiful temple, but I never imagined it would be this breathtaking." He vividly shared his admiration for the temple's beauty.

Relating to Hasedera's status as a "hidden hamlet," Suzuki was asked about his own "hidden hobby," to which he revealed, "Actually, I enjoy sewing," and went on to share the backstory of how he came to love this craft.

