Toilet Paper Prices to Rise Again

FUKUOKA, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Major paper manufacturers in Japan are set to raise prices on tissue and toilet paper by approximately 5% to 15% from April.

The price increases are attributed to the sustained high costs of imported raw materials and rising labor costs. Additionally, the introduction of regulations on overtime work for truck drivers starting next week, known as the "2024 problem," is expected to lead to an increase in logistics costs.

The price hikes starting in April are not limited to paper products. According to a survey by Teikoku Databank, approximately 2,800 food items, mainly ham and sausages, will see price increases.

Factors include the prolonged depreciation of the yen affecting import costs, the increase in logistics costs related to the "2024 problem," and rising labor costs due to wage increases, suggesting that the trend of price hikes is expected to continue.