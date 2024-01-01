Business | Mar 29

Toilet Paper Prices to Rise Again

FUKUOKA, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Major paper manufacturers in Japan are set to raise prices on tissue and toilet paper by approximately 5% to 15% from April.

The price increases are attributed to the sustained high costs of imported raw materials and rising labor costs. Additionally, the introduction of regulations on overtime work for truck drivers starting next week, known as the "2024 problem," is expected to lead to an increase in logistics costs.

The price hikes starting in April are not limited to paper products. According to a survey by Teikoku Databank, approximately 2,800 food items, mainly ham and sausages, will see price increases.

Factors include the prolonged depreciation of the yen affecting import costs, the increase in logistics costs related to the "2024 problem," and rising labor costs due to wage increases, suggesting that the trend of price hikes is expected to continue.

MORE Business NEWS

Mercari Launches Eco-Friendly Delivery Service

To address the anticipated logistics challenges of 2024, Mercari, a leading flea market app company, has initiated a new delivery service predicated on drop-off delivery.

Japan to Extend Gasoline Subsidy

In response to the continued surge in energy prices due to the weakening yen and the rise in consumer prices, the Japanese government has decided to extend the subsidy for gasoline and other fuels beyond its April deadline.

Japan Tackles Women's Health for Better Business

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimates the economic loss due to health issues unique to women, such as menstruation and menopause, at approximately 3.4 trillion yen.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

Alert on Pet-Related Fires

As more people keep pets indoors, there has been a call for caution regarding unexpected pet behavior leading to fire accidents.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         