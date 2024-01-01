Society | Mar 31

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Ishikawa, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

Ishikawa Prefecture still hosts 8,109 evacuees, with approximately 7,860 households in Suzu City and four other municipalities continuing to face water outages. A full restoration timeline remains uncertain, leaving the disaster's scars deeply etched into the new fiscal year of the affected areas. Accelerating the reconstruction and rebuilding of lives emerges as a pressing issue.

Source: Kyodo

