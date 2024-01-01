Business | Mar 31

Revised Estimates Elevate Osaka-Kansai Expo Economic Impact

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has revised the economic impact of the Expo upwards by approximately 400 billion yen.

For the "Osaka-Kansai Expo," set to commence in April next year, METI announced on March 29th that it has revised its 2018 estimate of 2.5 trillion yen upwards by 400 billion yen, bringing the total to 2.9 trillion yen. This revision accounts for recent increases in the average travel expenditure over the last two years and the escalation of venue construction costs to 235 billion yen, among other factors.

Additionally, a private think tank in Osaka estimated the Expo's economic impact at approximately 2.74 trillion yen in January this year.

Source: MBS

