Japan’s Real Wages Fall for Third Consecutive Month in October

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced finalized data from its Monthly Labour Survey, revealing that real wages, adjusted for inflation, decreased by 0.4% in October compared to the same month last year. This marks the third consecutive month of decline.

While the total cash earnings received by workers in October rose compared to the previous year, the increase was outpaced by inflation.

Initially, the preliminary report indicated that real wages remained flat at 0.0%. However, after additional data was included following the submission deadline, the figure was revised downward to reflect a negative trend.

Source: ANN