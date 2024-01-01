News On Japan
Japan's Doctors Shift to Aesthetics

TOKYO, Dec 22 (News On Japan) - The number of aesthetic clinics in Japan, offering services like skin enhancement, has surged by 40% over the past three years. A growing trend, known as 'Chokubi,' involves newly trained doctors immediately joining aesthetic clinics after completing their clinical internships.

Meanwhile, rural areas continue to struggle with shortages in fields like obstetrics and pediatrics. What is driving the rapid growth of aesthetic medicine? Naomi Trauden reports from the field.

Aesthetic medicine has undergone a significant transformation in public perception. One patient remarked, “It used to be something people kept secret, but now it feels more open.” The popularity of procedures such as non-invasive double eyelid surgeries and liposuction has grown, particularly among younger generations. Many patients are drawn to the ability to achieve an "Instagram-ready" appearance.

For example, the Tokyo-based Tensei Clinic, founded by Tsujii, has been fully booked since its inception. Tsujii, who spent 42 million yen on his own cosmetic surgeries, emphasizes the importance of credibility in aesthetic medicine. “When a doctor openly embraces cosmetic procedures themselves, it instills confidence in their recommendations,” he explained.

Tsujii’s career path mirrors the Chokubi trend, with more than 200 young doctors each year opting to join the aesthetic field immediately after completing their mandatory two-year training. High income potential is a key motivator, with many clinics offering annual salaries of 30 to 40 million yen for skilled practitioners. Recruitment sites show positions for aesthetic doctors growing 1.6 times over the past three years, highlighting the lucrative opportunities in the field.

However, this shift raises questions about the future of general medical care. Professor Takeda from Kitasato University Medical School commented, “It’s essential to balance financial incentives to ensure that medical graduates contribute to general healthcare, at least for an initial period.”

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare is introducing measures to address these disparities, including financial incentives for doctors to work in underserved regions. However, as Takeda noted, "Sustainable solutions must respect the doctors’ career ambitions and provide viable paths for them to return to urban practices after serving in rural areas."

