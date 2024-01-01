USJ's New Recruits Embrace Work Without Limits

OSAKA, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - As companies across Japan held entrance ceremonies for new employees on Monday, 110 recruits of Universal Studios Japan were given a grand welcome by characters from the park.

The ceremony was further enlivened by the appearance of the talkative General Manager, Reika Ayakoji.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in five years that all new employees have participated in a ceremony held within the park. The new recruits, having experienced USJ's unique hospitality, shared their excitement:

(New Employee) "First, I want to absorb as much as I can and work tirelessly to enjoy my job to the fullest without any limits."

Meanwhile, the construction company "Okumura Group" welcomed about 20 more new employees than last year, totaling 139. This increase in hiring comes against the backdrop of the "2024 Problem," where new regulations, including penalties for overtime work, are applied.

(Okumura Group President, Takayoshi Okumura) "We are vigorously promoting a new '3K + K' (salary, vacation, wishes + cool) in the construction industry as a whole."

(New Employee) "I was very nervous, but hearing everything made me feel determined and motivated to do my best."

