Princess Kako to Visit Greece

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency has announced that Princess Kako, the second daughter of the Akishino family, is scheduled to visit Greece in late May to promote international goodwill.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece, and Greece has officially invited Princess Kako to visit.

During her visit, expected to last about a week, Princess Kako will attend commemorative ceremonies in Athens and is also arranging a courtesy visit to Greek President Sakellaropoulou. Plans for visits to cities beyond Athens are currently being considered.

This will be Princess Kako's first visit to Greece and her third solo overseas trip for international goodwill purposes.

Princess Kako previously made her first official visits to Austria and Hungary in September 2019, commemorating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and visited Peru in November 2023, also marking the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Source: TBS