Hidaka Village Bridges the Digital Divide

SHIKOKU, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - In Kochi Prefecture lies the "cutting-edge" village of Hidaka, with a remarkable smartphone penetration rate of 92.7%, significantly surpassing the national average.

During a visit to a local gathering, Shuzo Matsuoka was taken aback to find the majority of 4,800 residents, including the elderly, proficiently using smartphones. This leap towards digital inclusivity is largely credited to village official, Tomosuke Aoki, who spearheaded the movement to eliminate the "information gap" between the young and the old.

Aoki's motivation for transforming the village and the innovative strategies employed to boost smartphone adoption among all age groups paints a hopeful narrative of societal progress. This initiative not only empowers the residents of Hidaka but also sets a commendable example of how rural communities can lead the way in embracing technology to overcome digital disparities.

Source: ANN