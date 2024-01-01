Japan's Real Wages Fall 1.3% in February

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Despite a 1.8% increase in the total amount of cash earnings received by workers in February compared to last year, real wages, adjusted for inflation, decreased by 1.3%, marking the 23rd consecutive month of decline,

According to the Monthly Labour Survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the total cash earnings received by workers in February amounted to an average of ¥282,265, showing a 1.8% increase from the same month last year and marking a 26-month consecutive rise.

However, the consumer price index rose by 3.3% compared to the same month last year, outpacing the growth in nominal wages.

After accounting for the impact of rising prices, real wages have seen a decrease of 1.3%, continuing the trend for 23 consecutive months.