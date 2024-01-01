Business | Apr 08

Japan's Real Wages Fall 1.3% in February

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Despite a 1.8% increase in the total amount of cash earnings received by workers in February compared to last year, real wages, adjusted for inflation, decreased by 1.3%, marking the 23rd consecutive month of decline,

According to the Monthly Labour Survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the total cash earnings received by workers in February amounted to an average of ¥282,265, showing a 1.8% increase from the same month last year and marking a 26-month consecutive rise.

However, the consumer price index rose by 3.3% compared to the same month last year, outpacing the growth in nominal wages.

After accounting for the impact of rising prices, real wages have seen a decrease of 1.3%, continuing the trend for 23 consecutive months.

MORE Business NEWS

Japan to Shut Down Ethylene Production

Domestic production facilities for ethylene, a basic raw material for various chemical products including plastics, are set to be shut down for the first time in approximately ten years.

"The Boy and the Heron": Massive Box Office Hit in China

According to Chinese media reports, "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has garnered over 500 million yuan (10 billion yen) at the box office, surpassing its Japanese earnings of about 8.8 billion yen within just five days of release.

Corporate Bankruptcies in Japan Surge

Japan witnessed over 9,000 corporate bankruptcies nationwide in fiscal 2023 for the first time in nine years.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         