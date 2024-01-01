Society | Apr 12

Japan Reports Record Number of Animal Cruelty Cases

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Police across Japan cracked down on a record number of animal cruelty cases last year.

The Police Agency reported that incidents of animal abuse, including killings and abandonment, reached 181 cases nationwide last year. This figure represents an increase of 15 cases from the previous year and is the highest since records began in 2010.

Of these cases, abuse involving dogs and cats accounted for 162 incidents, comprising about 90% of the total. There were also reported cases of cruelty toward chickens, hamsters, rabbits, cows, and turtles.

Over 60% of these cases were discovered through reports from third parties, not the owners themselves.

The Police Agency notes that, against the backdrop of a pet boom, there is a rising trend in the number of animal cruelty cases. They state, "If no improvement is seen following guidance, strict enforcement will be pursued."

Source: TBS

