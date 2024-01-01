Politics | Apr 15

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi stated, "We have raised the danger level to 3 or above, which advises against all travel, and are calling on Japanese nationals residing there to consider leaving while commercial flights are still operating."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 400 Japanese nationals are registered as residing in Iran, prompting the government to advise voluntary evacuation.

Hayashi further noted, "To date, we have not received any reports of harm to the life or physical safety of Japanese nationals residing in Iran."

Source: ANN

