Food | Apr 15

Can I Survive Eating Tokyo's Spiciest Foods?

TOKYO, Apr 15 (Japan by Food) - Get ready for a sizzling episode as Shizuka bravely tackles Tokyo's spiciest culinary delights – not one, but three fiery challenges await her! Will she finish each dish and win the challenge?

The fiery journey begins at Kikanbo, renowned for serving Tokyo's hottest ramen. Stepping into the ominous ambiance of the store, Shizuka faces the diabolically spicy ramen, but there's more than just heat to look forward to. Amidst the fiery broth lies succulent chashu pork that melts in the mouth, accompanied by perfectly cooked noodles and a tantalizing boiled egg.

Next on the fiery agenda is a showdown with a scorching hot mapo tofu, generously topped with sansho and togarashi pepper. This Chinese delicacy sets the taste buds on fire with a harmonious blend of spices, promising an unforgettable spicy experience!.

The grand finale awaits at the Fire Garden, where Shizuka encounters a dish that pushes the boundaries of heat – the Carolina Reaper yakisoba! The color itself is enough to scare the challengers away, but Shizuka braces herself for the ultimate test of endurance.

Join Shizuka on her fiery quest as she navigates through Tokyo's hottest foods, pushing her taste buds to the limit. Will the spiciness prove too fierce to handle? Tune in to witness Shizuka and her indomitable stomach take on these scorching challenges!

