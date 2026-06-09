News On Japan
Food

Raiden Watermelon Fetches Record 400,000 Yen at First Auction

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO, Jun 09, 2026 - The first auction of Raiden Watermelon, a specialty product of Kyowa in Hokkaido's Shiribeshi region, was held in Sapporo on June 9th, with a pair of melons fetching a record-high 400,000 yen.

Known for its crisp texture, vibrant red flesh, and high sugar content, Raiden Watermelon drew strong attention at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market, where buyers gathered for the season's opening auction.

The top bid reached 400,000 yen for two melons, marking the highest price ever recorded for the brand.

The winning bidder was a welfare services operator based in Iwanai, which secured the top lot for the second consecutive year. The company said it plans to donate the watermelons to a children's welfare facility in the town in 2026.

People attending the event sampled the fruit, with one taster describing it simply as "sweet."

Japan's record-breaking first-auction fruit sales are a long-standing tradition that dates back decades and are less about the fruit itself than about publicity, prestige, and regional branding.

The practice became particularly prominent during Japan's economic boom years in the 1980s, when luxury gift culture flourished and agricultural cooperatives began using first auctions as marketing events. The first produce of the season is known as "hatsumono" (the season's first harvest), and many Japanese consumers have traditionally placed special value on being among the first to enjoy seasonal foods.

As a result, the opening auction for premium fruits often attracts companies willing to pay extraordinary prices far above market value. The winning bid generates nationwide media coverage, giving valuable publicity to both the fruit-growing region and the buyer.

Some of the most famous examples include Yubari King melons from Hokkaido, which have repeatedly set national records. In 2019, a pair of melons sold for 5 million yen. Ruby Roman grapes from Ishikawa Prefecture have also commanded enormous prices, with a single bunch selling for more than 1 million yen. Premium mangoes, cherries, and apples have likewise attracted headline-grabbing bids.

The buyers are often supermarkets, department stores, wholesalers, restaurants, or local companies seeking publicity. The media attention generated by a record bid can be worth far more than the purchase price. A company that spends several hundred thousand yen—or even several million yen—on a first-auction fruit may receive television, newspaper, and online coverage across Japan.

For agricultural regions, the auctions serve as a powerful branding tool. A record price creates the impression of exceptional quality and helps raise awareness of the product throughout the season. Even though ordinary consumers may later buy the same fruit at normal prices, the publicity can boost demand and support farmers' incomes.

In recent years, some winning bidders have also used the auctions for charitable purposes. As in the case of the 400,000-yen Raiden Watermelon, companies occasionally donate the fruit to children's homes, hospitals, or community organizations, turning the publicity event into a goodwill gesture.

While a pair of watermelons selling for 400,000 yen may seem extravagant, the transaction is best understood as a marketing investment and a celebration of seasonal agriculture rather than a reflection of the fruit's everyday market value. For the growers of Kyowa's Raiden Watermelon, the record price signals a successful start to the season and brings national attention to one of Hokkaido's best-known summer products.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Hunt Ends in Utsunomiya

A bear that had been repeatedly spotted in commercial and residential areas of Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, was captured in a residential neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. on June 9th after authorities used a tranquilizer gun following several days of sightings across the city.

Sakurajima Eruption Blankets Kagoshima in Volcanic Ash

A prolonged eruption at Sakurajima on June 7th blanketed parts of Kagoshima City in volcanic ash, turning roads gray and prompting long lines of vehicles seeking car washes after a plume of smoke rose 1,300 meters above the crater.

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories After Philippines Quake

A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines at 8:38 a.m. (Japan time) on June 8th, generating tsunami waves across parts of the Pacific, causing building collapses and casualties near the epicenter, and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories along a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coastline before lifting all of them at 4:50 p.m.

Unlicensed Peruvian Man Conducts Risky Medical Procedure During Delivery

A clinic director and a former Peruvian staff member have been referred to prosecutors after the man allegedly performed medical procedures without a license, including an external cephalic version—a procedure used to manually turn a baby into the correct position before birth—at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Fukuoka City, raising concerns about patient safety and oversight in maternity care.

Bear Spotted Running Through Central Utsunomiya Shopping District

A large bear was captured on security camera footage running through a shopping arcade in central Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, in the early hours of June 7th, as authorities stepped up warnings following a series of bear sightings across the city.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Raiden Watermelon Fetches Record 400,000 Yen at First Auction

The first auction of Raiden Watermelon, a specialty product of Kyowa in Hokkaido's Shiribeshi region, was held in Sapporo on June 9th, with a pair of melons fetching a record-high 400,000 yen.

Seven-Eleven Okinawa Develops New Dairy Products Using Summer Milk Surplus

Seven-Eleven Okinawa and local dairy farmers have begun working together to find new uses for milk produced during the summer vacation period, when school lunch programs are suspended and demand for fresh milk declines.

Premium Plum Harvest Shrinks for Third Straight Year Despite Larger Fruit

The harvest of Nanko plums, a specialty product of Minabe Town in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan's largest ume-producing region, has reached its peak, with farmers busy gathering the highly prized fruit despite another disappointing crop year.

Japan's Squeezed Consumers to Pig Out on Itoham's Low-Cost 'Sunny Price' Ham

Major meat processor Itoham announced on June 5th that it will launch a new lower-priced product line next month as companies continue to grapple with rising costs driven by inflation and instability in the Middle East.

Trying RARE All-You-Can-Eat Domino's in Tokyo

Did you know that some Domino’s Pizza locations in Japan offer an all-you-can-eat deal? It is a super rare experience available at only a very limited number of stores.

YOSHIKI and Global Wine Experts Turn Their Attention to Hokkaido Wine

World-renowned musician YOSHIKI is betting on Hokkaido wine as Japan's next global export success story, joining a growing list of international figures and industry leaders who see the island as one of the world's most promising emerging wine regions.

$100 Japanese Street Food Challenge in Kyoto!!

I'll attempt to spend $100 on street food in Kyoto, Japan, but there's one problem: Japan is not really a street food country. Most people prefer to eat indoors, and finding street food is surprisingly difficult almost anywhere in the country—except in places like Nishiki Market. (More Best Ever Food Review Show)

World’s First Fully Farmed Eels to Go on Sale in Japan

Japan will begin trial sales of the world’s first fully farmed eels for consumers on May 29th, marking a major milestone for the aquaculture industry as domestic eel prices have already fallen by about 40% from a year earlier.