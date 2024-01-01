Business | Apr 19

Doctors Sue Google Over Malicious Reviews

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.

Due to confidentiality obligations, the doctors find it difficult to provide detailed explanations or rebuttals, which they say leaves them feeling like defenseless punching bags.

On Google Maps, users can rate businesses with stars and leave reviews. However, some postings have been downright fraudulent or slanderous. A current move has been made against Google for not facilitating a human dialogue about these issues. The plaintiffs argue that despite Google's policy of prohibiting false or impersonating content, many harmful reviews remain unaddressed.

Among the complaints is a particularly harsh one from a dental clinic, criticized unfairly as "worse than garbage." Such feedback has caused considerable distress to the staff, who have not responded to avoid further confrontation.

The plaintiffs include a dentist who rejected unnecessary medication during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a negative review claiming they were refused treatment. They are seeking over 144 million yen in damages, asserting that anonymous postings allow one-sided attacks that are nearly impossible to counter legally.

Experts say that while the law provides measures against clear falsehoods or defamation, reviews that are subjective or express personal experiences are challenging to regulate. Thus, the current legal framework offers little recourse for those affected by such reviews.

Google has refrained from commenting on individual cases, maintaining its general stance on review policies. The case highlights the broader issues of digital platforms' responsibilities and the real-world impact of online content on professional reputations.

Source: TBS

