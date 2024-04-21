Society | Apr 21

Shibuya Celebrates Diversity with 15,000 Joining Tokyo Pride Parade

TOKYO, Apr 21 (NHK) - Participants in one of Japan's largest LGBTQ events marched through the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya district on Sunday.

Sexual minorities and their supporters, with rainbow-colored flags and clothes that symbolize diversity, chanted "happy pride" as they marched.

The "Pride Parade" aims to raise awareness of sexual minorities and eliminate discrimination or prejudice, and was first held in 1994. The event organizer, Tokyo Rainbow Pride, said about 15,000 took part in Sunday's parade.

An increasing number of local governments have started issuing certificates, recognizing same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage.

At national level, a law that seeks to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community took effect last year.

While understanding of the LGBTQ community has gradually spread in Japanese society, there are still some who find their lives difficult.

Sugiyama Fumino, co-chair of Tokyo Rainbow Pride said that while awareness about LGBTQ is rising, preparations for the legal framework remain an issue.

MORE Society NEWS

Crowds Flock to Centuries-Old Medical Herbs Festival in Nara

Medical workers and others have gathered at a shrine in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, for a centuries-old festival to pray for good health. (NHK)

Princess Aiko Takes on Editorial Role at Japanese Red Cross Society

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor and Empress, is now involved in editing a magazine about volunteerism at the Japanese Red Cross Society.

Hayao Miyazaki Honored in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.

POPULAR NEWS

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

Japan Recovers Flight Recorders from Crashed Maritime Helicopters

Japan's Defense Ministry says that two flight recorders have been recovered, along with other debris which they believe are from two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that crashed. (NHK)

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

FOLLOW US
         