Shibuya Celebrates Diversity with 15,000 Joining Tokyo Pride Parade

TOKYO, Apr 21 (NHK) - Participants in one of Japan's largest LGBTQ events marched through the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya district on Sunday.

Sexual minorities and their supporters, with rainbow-colored flags and clothes that symbolize diversity, chanted "happy pride" as they marched.

The "Pride Parade" aims to raise awareness of sexual minorities and eliminate discrimination or prejudice, and was first held in 1994. The event organizer, Tokyo Rainbow Pride, said about 15,000 took part in Sunday's parade.

An increasing number of local governments have started issuing certificates, recognizing same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage.

At national level, a law that seeks to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community took effect last year.

While understanding of the LGBTQ community has gradually spread in Japanese society, there are still some who find their lives difficult.

Sugiyama Fumino, co-chair of Tokyo Rainbow Pride said that while awareness about LGBTQ is rising, preparations for the legal framework remain an issue.